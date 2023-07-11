Claim to Fame season 2: Is Chris related to Elvis Presley?

At the end of tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, Jane had a chance to make a big reveal: She felt confident about Chris. She had seen the clue that Monay had last week regarding “Puppy Love,” but she didn’t exactly read it correctly.

Instead, Jane got a little too crazy and over-thought this to death, and thought instead that some of the clues that were in here had to do with Elvis Presley. She was able to get Memphis out of this, which is of course the home of Graceland. Meanwhile, she thought one of his biggest songs was in there! The “Fools Rush In” clue was a little bit too ambiguous.

Was she right at the end of the day? Well, not so much. She guessed Elvis at the end of the episode, was wrong, and because of that was sent home instead. Jane’s undoing was her failure to see what was actually in front of her, and that is the rather simple fact that “Puppy Love” is one of the biggest hits that Donny Osmond ever had. Because this song is also one done by her own Claim to Fame in Dolly Parton, she failed to see the forest through the trees.

Still, we do really like that Jane got this wrong. It’s not that we were rooting against her or anything, but we do think that this show is better when there are some unpredictable elements here and there. You don’t want to be able to just figure everything out in advance. What is the fun with that? The more unpredictable things are, the better.

Now, we say goodbye to Jane, who really flew too close to the sun with a lot of the strategy this season. She played way too hard, too fast.

(Photo: ABC.)

