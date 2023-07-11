Claim to Fame season 2: Is Hugo Jimmy Carter’s grandson?

On tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, Jane made it clear that she knew some things about Hugo. Is she related to Jimmy Carter?

We’ve said this already, but we do tend to think that Jane has an inherent advantage in being older than some of the other contestants — especially since a lot of the celebrity relatives are around her same age. She’s old enough to remember the connection between the former President and peanuts. Not only that, but she is aware that Carter as a Nobel Peace Prize.

Jane, of course, doesn’t want to tell anyone about some of her suspicions for Hugo, mostly because she wants to have it in her back pocket in the event that she is in danger. That makes some sense. Of course, the risk she takes is that she pulls this name out of nowhere, sends him packing, and everyone realizes just how smart she is this early. This means that they will then make a beeline for trying to figure her out, even though it doesn’t seem as though they have gotten that close to anything with her as of yet.

Of course, for Hugo the hard thing right now is that it’s really hard for him to actually defend himself against someone when he has no way to see it coming.

The one reason Jane doubted herself

Well, it had a lot to do with Hugo being pretty young — was he actually not old enough to be Jimmy’s grandson? That’s what she was worried about. It is the thing that made her not want to select him in the event that she was chosen as the Guesser!

Ultimately, the funny thing here is that had Jane picked Hugo and guessed him, she’d still be there. Yet, that didn’t happen.

Do you think that Hugo is Jimmy Carter’s grandson on Claim to Fame season 2?

