American Horror Story, American Horror Stories EP dead at 62

The television world today lost a very important voice, especially when it comes to the greater American Horror Story franchise.

According to a report from Deadline, Manny Coto, a prolific writer and executive producer with decades’ worth of television experience, has passed away following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

Coto has long been a voice within the world of horror, having worked on Tales from the Crypt all the way back in the 1990’s. Since then, he has written for a number of iconic series including 24, Star Trek: Enterprise, The Outer Limits, and Dexter.

Most recently, he was a huge part of the greater American Horror Story world. He wrote more episodes of the spin-off series American Horror Stories than anyone else, and has also directed an episode of the show. Meanwhile, we wrote several episodes of last season’s American Horror Story: NYC, which you can see referenced above.

It takes a certain imagination to be able to thrive within this particular environment, one where you need to basically come up with an entirely new, self-sustaining story week in and week out. We are sure that this franchise will work to honor him at some point in the future — we know that there are more episodes in the works for both the main franchise and also the spin-off. Shows like this often do choose to create a title card tribute at the end of certain episodes in order to honor those who have passed on.

Coto leaves behind a legacy of thought-provoking TV, and is another reminder of while you may not always know the name of some of many TV writers and producers, these are people who put their absolute everything into crafting some spectacular entertainment for you. They want nothing more than to be able to have you thinking about some of the stories they choose to tell.

Our thoughts go out to Coto’s family, and everyone who both loved him and the work he produced over the course of his career. May he rest in peace.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

