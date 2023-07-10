The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: Daryl is … branded?

Even though we still do not have a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over on AMC and AMC+, we do have an even better sense of what is ahead now — including that some rather creepy stuff is around the corner!

We already knew that within the Norman Reedus spin-off show, we were going to see this character shipped off to Europe under some mysterious circumstances, separate from the entire world he knows and loves. What is going to be waiting for him there? Well, it looks as though a branding is a part of it.

A new teaser emerged tonight and if you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can watch it in its entirety. At the center of it is Daryl getting branded on the arm, and you hear him in obvious pain as it looks as though he is in some church-like setting and surrounded by hooded monks. Who are these people? Odds are, they are a part of some sort of new group he will encounter … but are they the only ones?

We do think that the uniqueness of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to extend outward beyond just the setting, as this will be another opportunity to show how a number of people are living within the apocalypse. Because of house divided and fragmented the world now is, it only makes sense that there would be cultural gaps that widen as people lose the ability to communicate across great distances. Daryl has always had lone-wolf tendencies, but he had started to become accepted more as a part of a larger group. Is he going to be able to adjust to being more of a lone wolf again? We do tend to think there are some challenges coming his way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

