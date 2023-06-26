The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sneak peek: A Marseille setting?

AMC has released a new, extended look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and there is one new thing that we can say about the setting.

For some time, it has been known that the spin-off starring Norman Reedus would be taking place in Europe. However, there are still some serious questions worth asking, including how the character got there in the first place. He thought he was finally building a stable life for himself back in America and now, it’s gone.

After watching the aforementioned sneak peek over here, some of the questions about the plot still remain. However, we do know that Daryl will spend at least some time in the coastal French city of Marseille. At one point during the preview, you can see a dilapidated version of the city’s famous sign. You can also see him walking past an enormous aqueduct at one point; some of these in France date all the way back to the days of Ancient Rome.

Through this preview, we assume that Daryl is working to find a way back home, but it is not going to come easy. He still seems to be a loner, and there are not too many paths forward for him to cross the ocean easily. It is a visually stunning show — that much is clear. We don’t see a lot of other characters, but it’s clear there are some pristine places you are going to see throughout … albeit ones somewhat torn up due to the zombie apocalypse.

Based on what we’re seeing so far, this show is going to arrive on AMC this fall. Prepare for it accordingly.

