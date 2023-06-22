The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: Carol will appear!

For everyone worried about whether or not we would see Melissa McBride on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we have good news!

As Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself recently confirmed on Twitter, you are going to see Carol Peletier back for at least some portion of the show moving forward. The extent of it remains unclear, but this is confirmation of the rumors that have been out there over the past few days already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

In the aforementioned social-media post, Morgan also takes some fans to task for their treatment of Norman Reedus, following the news that McBride was going to be exiting what was originally billed as a Daryl / Carol team-up show:

Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of s–t to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) G—–n it’s great seeing these two together! Can’t wait!

So basically, Jeffrey is saying that it was always established that these characters would reunite at some point in the future. We’ve reached that point now, or at least in production. We know that there may still be a lot of questions about when we are going to actually see this appearance happen on-screen. For now, the Daryl show is scheduled to come onto AMC at some point this fall; our hope is that when we get to the end of the aforementioned Dead City, a little more clarity will start to come in on this subject. The network also just got done with the first half of Fear the Walking Dead season 8, so clearly they don’t want to drown in too much promotion for a wide array of different shows all at once.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now

Are you more excited now to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrive on AMC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates in due time.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







