The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: New season 1 teaser

We know that we’re very much excited to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC at some point in the future, and for a wide array of reasons. This is the return of one of the most iconic characters to the zombie universe, and it also happens to be a chance to see a lot of action, drama, and new faces.

During last night’s premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, we had a chance to see a first-look teaser for what lies ahead. It is one that features Norman Reedus front and center, but also a pretty big mystery, as well: What is he doing on some upside-down boat in the middle of the ocean?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

Some of the specifics of this series are still under wraps, but we know from preliminary scoop that a good chunk of the show is going to be taking place in Europe. It’s a chance to see this character in a totally new environment — and then also allow the zombie franchise to expand to some other parts of the world as well. (Originally, Melissa McBride was going to co-star here as Carol, but she eventually withdrew.)

While there is no premiere date yet for the Daryl Dixon show, signs point to it coming back at some point this fall. There will probably be a considerable amount of debate the best exact time to get this show, but we tend to think that it could fulfill an early tradition of airing right around Halloween. We tend to think that this is one of the reasons for the huge success of the original more than a decade ago.

Related – Get some more news about The Walking Dead: Dead City, including what lies ahead next there

What are you most excited to see over the course of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1?

Sound off now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







