Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are looking to get some more information on the 21st season of the show, it’s hard to blame you! It has been almost two months at this point since the season 20 finale, and it is typically at this point when some more info starts to work its way into the press.

Unfortunately, the only thing that we can share this time around is more of the same. There is no new episode of the Sean Murray series tonight, and nor will there be for months. At this point in the summer we are usually a week or two away from filming, but that is not the case here as we are close to 70 days into the writers’ strike. It is something that has created a lot of unpredictability when it comes to shows as a whole. We absolutely want to see the series back this fall, but that will be up to the networks, streaming services, and studios all giving the writers what they deserve: A fair and financially-secure future.

Based on where things currently stand, the absolute earliest you could see NCIS season 21 premiere is November and in all honesty, this could still change significantly. It could even be 2024 before the show returns, depending on just how long everything goes.

No matter when the premiere does air, let’s go ahead and make one thing pretty clear: We are hoping that there will be some opportunities to dive more into Torres’ past. Based on that cliffhanger, we do tend to think that we’re going to better understand what that guy did to his family.

Also, it is probably a sure thing that over time, we will get some more updates on all of the other characters — more than likely with the same sort of rhythm to the story that we have seen in the past.

When do you most want to see on NCIS season 21 moving forward?

Beyond that, when do you think we are going to learn more information? Share now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

