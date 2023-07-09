The Walking Dead: Dead City: AMC posts series premiere for free

Just in case you have not checked out The Walking Dead: Dead City as of yet, now is absolutely a great time to be hooked!

After all, this weekend the folks at AMC posted the entire premiere over on YouTube, and they more than likely did this as a good way to build up the audience further. Is this a brilliant move? We feel like the answer here is yes, almost without question.

First and foremost here, it is important to remember that in its heyday, this franchise was among the biggest in TV history. The network knows that there are a lot of viewers out there who could get hooked on this show who are not currently. What’s the best way you can ensure that they get on board? Well, free content and instant exposure. They are clearly confident in the spin-off show, and think that posting the premiere online is a way to convince some people to come back who previously bailed on the show in the past.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is only six episodes along, so with this move AMC has basically decided to offer up more than 15% of their total content here. It has not been renewed for a season 2 as of yet, but let’s be honest here: That feels almost like a sure thing. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are both fantastic, and this dynamic is one of the most interesting out there for a number of reasons. For starters, just think about the history that they all have with each other! This is the sort of thing that should prove to make the rest of the story dark, twisted, and 100% compelling.

Do you think we are going to get The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 down the road, and what do you think about the premiere being posted now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

