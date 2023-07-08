Reacher season 2 premiere date: A great time for a reveal

If you are like us, then you are probably still hoping to get some more news regarding Reacher season 2 in the near future. Does Prime Video have a golden opportunity to reveal something, and soon? You can make at least some sort of case for it.

So where does it start off here? Well, let’s just note that the Alan Ritchson show thematically has a lot in common with Jack Ryan, which just so happens to be another big show currently on the air. With that being said, it only has two episodes left! You are going to have a chance to see the series finale late Thursday / early Friday and with that, we all have to wonder what’s next for this streaming service.

Does it make sense to at least announce a Reacher premiere date at this point? We think so, mostly for the sake of getting people super-excited about another action series in a similar vein. The earlier you can do that, the better off season 2 will be, especially since the first season was so enormously popular in the first place. You had a captivating lead, a lot of intense sequences, and the stage was absolutely set for a lot of other great stuff in the future.

In announcing a start date for season 2 right before the end of Jack Ryan, you have a chance to create some streaming continuity, and we tend to think that this is a really important thing the vast majority of the time.

So when will we actually see season 2 air?

As of right now, our hope is that it comes out in the fall! We doubt it will be until at least mid-to-late September, since Prime Video is certainly going to want to give some exposure to The Wheel of Time and for good reason. That is, after all, another one of their big hits!

When do you think we will learn more about Reacher season 2?

