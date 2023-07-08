Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3: Who is Chris? More paranoia

Monday night on ABC is going to bring us Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, we are in a spot now where paranoia is starting to settle in for a number of different people. This is what happens when you have people who are somewhat cagey about whose clues they are pulling and also what they know or do not know.

On this past episode, for example, we saw Monay make a big move where she decided to gather up some more information on Chris. There was actually a pretty big clue in there in “Puppy Love,” which is a reference to one of his father Donny Osmond’s biggest songs. Luckily, Monay didn’t seem to pick up on that right away, and this puts us in the position that we’re in right now. Depending on how much information she shares, she could start to figure this out.

Yet, she also cannot tell something to the wrong person. Jane is someone who would probably be able to help, but does anyone really trust her at this point? She got herself caught in a lie last episode, and that puts her in a really vulnerable spot moving forward.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a scene featuring Jane and Chris from Monday’s episode where the latter is really paranoid that he is about to be totally exposed. Honestly, we understand. Just remember for a moment here that he actually does look a lot like his dad, and once people are able to put two and two together, there’s not a good way to get that toothpaste back in the tube. This is a big part of what makes this show so fun and fascinating — you have to keep your own secret safe, while at the same time challenging others.

