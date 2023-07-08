Heels season 2: Watch season 1 in preparation for free!

As you prepare for the Heels season 2 premiere later this month on Starz, why not go ahead and check out season 1 for free? If you haven’t had a chance to see the Stephen Amell wrestling drama as of yet, this is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

If you head over to the official Starz YouTube channel, you can see the entirety of the first season from start to finish. There are eight episodes, and this is a chance to really dive more into what makes this show so special. If you are a fan of pro wrestling, it goes without saying that you’ll like it since it gets into some of the machinations of what makes a small, local league work. You see a lot of plotlines about coming up with stories and rivalries, plus the financial challenges that are associated with doing something like this.

Also, we should go ahead and note at this point that it also holds a lot of appeal for even non-wrestling fans, thanks to great performances, characters, and a setting that feels authentic and different. We really think that Heels is capable of more than the attention it got in season 1, and we just hope it can find this exposure. As of right now, we don’t even think a lot of people know these episodes are out there for free. It’s a smart move by Starz to do this, and we just have to wait and see if the promotion works.

Without giving anything from season 1 away, season 2 is going to dive further into the complicated relationship that exists between Jack Spade and his brother Ace, who grew up around wrestling and are still struggling to come up with their own path. There are a lot of fractures here — then again, there are also a lot of fractures between them and some other people within the world of the fictional DWL as well.

Now, let’s just wait and see what season 2 brings to the table.

Related – Check out some more news on Heels, including the season 2 trailer

What do you think about Heels season 1 being available for free?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the relatively near future.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







