Outlander season 7 episode 5: A cryptic Richard Rankin tease

As we move into Outlander season 7 episode 5 next week, it remains clear that we’re going to see Roger and Bree continue to live a new life. They are trying to get settled in the 20th century again, and that includes Brianna getting a new job and beyond just that, the two of them purchasing Lallybroch and deciding to settle down at the iconic estate.

Do we understand why they would want to live there? Absolutely, with the biggest reason being that this is a chance for the two of them to really settle in to a new place that still feels connected to Jamie, Claire, and the past. However, there are also unintended consequences that can come with living there. We’ve already seen some particularly strange events take place in episode 4, and who knows? It could also put the two in danger.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on this subject, here is just some of what Richard Rankin had to say:

“It makes them an easy target … That house must be full of ghosts. It has unintended consequences.”

At the end of the day, all of this really does lead to the big question: How better off are they in the present? Well, the biggest reason to be there is for Mandy to be okay. Also, remember that time-travel is not anywhere as easy as going through the stones and there is a huge risk that can come along with it. Every big decision has to be weighed and considered.

Just don’t expect this story to be rushed by any means — Outlander may be ending in season 8, but season 7 is the longest one we’ve had since the very beginning. By all accounts, we imagine that the show is going to take its time figuring out the story to come and at the end of the day, that’s all right! Why wouldn’t we want them to get to the right place in the end?

(Photo: Starz.)

