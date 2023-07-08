Outlander season 7: A Young Ian, Rachel, William love triangle?

On tonight’s Outlander season 7 episode 4 this week, we had a chance to see the debut of Rachel and Denzell Hunter. So what did they bring to the table here? Well, let’s just say that it is Rachel and her ties to some other characters that are most interesting at the moment. To be specific, let’s talk here about her alongside Young Ian and then William.

Is there a love triangle here? Well, let’s just say that it’s probably going to be something where some characters view it that way, even if not all of them do. from our vantage point, for example, we already feel like Rachel and Ian are made for each other. There is a good natural chemistry there, and we really like the fact that they seemingly come from such different backgrounds. They could each learn from each other and there is a lot to explore there over the course of the season. That is, of course, provided they have a lot of time to spend together.

While of course the cast isn’t able to share too much of what’s ahead, speaking to Variety John Bell made it pretty clear that there is a big, romantic story ahead for these characters:

…There’s a whole love triangle bubbling, which is just very exciting.

We know that if there’s one show that does romantic storylines better than almost any other, it is this one! Let’s just hope that they can find a way to keep things up here over the course of the rest of the season. If they can, we tend to think we’ll be really happy by the time we get to the finale. There is still a lot of this story to come, after all, so prepare for that accordingly.

