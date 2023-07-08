Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but there has to be a lot of people now eager for more of the show. More than two months have passed since the last new episode aired! Sure, we are somewhat used to the late-night sketch show being off the air for the summer, but typically, it doesn’t end as early as it did this past season.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that all that much has changed since the last time that we wrote about the show’s future here a week ago. There is still no new episode airing tonight and beyond just that, no episodes planned until at least the fall, and that is going to depend heavily on the state of things with the writers’ strike.

While we don’t necessarily expect a resolution to the strike over the next seven days, we are nearing an important moment. After all, very soon the folks at SAG-AFTRA will need to determine if they are to strike or if they are going to complete a deal with the AMPTP, the governing body for many networks and streaming services out there. If they can manage to get a deal that fulfills much of what they’re asking for, it would show that the corporations are eager to get things rolling again and could have meaningful dialogue with the writers again. If that doesn’t happen … well, let’s just say that we are a little bit more pessimissitc.

As we’ve said before, the only real silver lining to the future of Saturday Night Live is that it doesn’t need a lot of lead-up time to come back on the air. So long as the strike is over, it should not take too long for everyone to get back to work. This is why there’s a much better chance of it coming back this fall than a number of other series out there.

For now, let’s still cross our fingers and hope the writers get a deal that they deserve.

