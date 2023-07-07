Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Is EZ now in too deep?

It is still difficult to sit here and picture the fact that Mayans MC is going to be over in just a couple of weeks and yet, here we are.

So what is going to happen within these remaining episodes? As you would probably imagine at this point, the folks at FX are being rather hush-hush on the major details, but there are still a few different things that you can assume. Take, for starters, the fact that the walls are absolutely closing in on EZ Reyes at this point and there is no getting around that. The Broken Saints’ compound is in tatters, the war with the Sons is ongoing, and the relationship he has with his family is perhaps broken beyond repair.

Why did he put himself in this position? It’s not because he was thinking as some sort of super-villain, but he thought the best way to deal with the Sons was to fight them at all costs, to take the carnage now so that there could be peace later. However, there was always an inherent risk to his ideas, perhaps even more so than what he previously considered. This is what has landed him in the spot that he’s in now, one where it is not altogether easy to see how he is going to eventually make it to the other side.

Yet, we don’t think that JD Pardo’s character has to die for this show to end. He may find a way to separate himself from the Mayans; meanwhile, there’s always that chance that he ends up back in prison himself.

In general, be prepared for a somewhat-unpredictable journey for EZ through these final episodes of the show. We cannot say a lot at this point with extreme confidence, but it is hard to believe that this show would end the same way that Sons of Anarchy would. There should be some surprises.

