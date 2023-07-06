The Afterparty season 2 premiere: Tiffany Haddish on the wedding

We have waited a good while to see it, but the season 2 premiere of The Afterparty is right around the corner! This means a chance to dive into another mystery, and hopefully along the way have some more really great moments with some of these characters.

Of course, what makes this season different (but equally mysterious) is the setting that we’re going to have this time around. There is a murder at a wedding! How do some of these characters contend with that? Well, let’s just say that it is not always going to be altogether easy for them to deal with the paranoia and the speculation while also being dressed-up and prepared for what is supposed to be such a happy moment.

Speaking to Newsweek, Tiffany Haddish (who plays Danner) notes that there are some specific reasons why the wedding works as a great background to the story this time around — especially when it comes to creating possible murder suspects and setting the stage further:

What I love about the wedding aspect is there’s so many potential suspects. Also, the fashion. For regular people, a wedding is an opportunity for you to get dressed up and to be able to be a little glamorous. It’s a chance for me to wear that dress I’ve always wanted to wear, put that makeup on I always want to put on too, do a little something extra with my hair. You see that in the series, you see people do a little something extra with their looks. And how the whole cast is trying to solve this too. It’s super dope. In the end, the backstory and the history of how these people came together to get married, it’s off the chain.

We do think that there will be a lot of fun moments throughout the season and who knows? There may even be a chance to get some tangible updates on where things stand with Aniq and Zoe. Sure, the two characters went through a lot over the course of season 2, but they did get to end with them being together. That was at least a win, right?

