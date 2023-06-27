The Afterparty season 2 trailer: Death at a wedding

Come Thursday, July 12 The Afterparty season 2 is going to arrive on Apple TV+ — and, of course, there’s another murder.

For those who haven’t heard too much about the new season, it’s going to feel both familiar and yet different at the same exact time. A few characters from season 1 will return, most notably Aniq, Danner, and Zoe. After all, Zoe’s family could be front and center for most of the season after a murder happens at a wedding!

Format-wise, it really doesn’t seem like all that much is going to be different — and why would it be? You’re going to hear from everyone from the fun uncle to the bride to some other people taking part in the ceremony — and not everything will be obvious. Perhaps the best part of The Afterparty season 1 was how it played around with unreliable narrators, as there are often bits and pieces of info that are not presented accurately and the mystery comes together over time. (One major difference here is that Aniq may work more directly with Danner — it’s hard to imagine that she’ll think of him as a suspect at this point.)

Honestly, the big challenge with season 2 is going to be threading everything together as well as season 1. Xavier’s murder had so many different components to it, and it wasn’t really until the finale that you could fully understand how the killer almost got away with the crime … and also what tripped them up. (We don’t want to spoil their identity here, in the event you haven’t watched it yet.)

Is The Afterparty the most underrated comedy on TV out there? It’s at least high on the list. Not only is it legitimately funny, but it’s the perfect show for a weekly release model. It’s good to have discussions and theories for most of the season.

You can watch the full season 2 trailer now over here.

What are you most excited to see on The Afterparty season 2, based on the trailer?

