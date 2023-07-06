Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: Any big changes?

Is there a chance that a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date is going to be announced soon? Probably not, but there is still something worth noting. While a lot of shows are going to be potentially delayed by some measure to the writers’ strike, this one may not.

According to a recent feature in The Hollywood Reporter, the Michael Rainey Jr. drama is one of a select few series produced in New York that has stayed in production so far, and a lot of that has to do with the scripts being done far ahead of time. We do think that it’s possible that some tweaks could be done after the fact in ADR if the strike is over at that point, but that is a problem for another day.

The fact that season 4 production remains ongoing does mean that Starz could have a little bit of flexibility when it comes to when to premiere it — and all of a sudden, it actually becomes more important than ever for them. The network does have enough content backlogged to get them through the next several months here, whether it be Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Hightown, or the final eight episodes of Outlander season 7. None of these shows are dated as of yet.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that Ghost would give them a big lift if it comes back in the spring or summer, and we hope that well before then, a lot of the shows delayed by the strike are going to be able to find their footing once more. We don’t foresee the WGA strike itself being a huge factor in delaying season 4, and it would probably premiere around this time regardless.

Also, can the writers just be paid what they deserve? Is that too much to ask?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including what the current set of stakes are

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere on Starz?

Have any big predictions at the moment? Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here for some other information you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







