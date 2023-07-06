The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4: Simon returns

For those wanting to see some nostalgia within The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, the latest episode gave us that! In particular, we had in here to see the welcome return of Steven Ogg as Simon in a flashback.

While the scene at the start of the episode was pretty short, at the same time it did feel like a pretty important inclusion when it comes to The Croat’s own past with the Saviors. While he wasn’t mentioned as a part of the flagship series, there is clearly a lot of history that people within Negan’s group had with him. Also, Simon was such a fascinating character and it’s always nice to get little tidbits of some of these people from the past. Given that we’re already getting a good bit of Dwight over on Fear the Walking Dead, his inclusion here is not anywhere near as essential.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

Is this the last character from the past we’re going to see on the Negan – Maggie spin-off show? It is possible that this is the case for the time being but down the road? Well, it does really feel like the door is still open there for a lot of possible outcomes and the show is still going to have fun with some of those.

For the time being, though, the primary focus will still be on the present and understandably so. While Negan and The Croat did have some face-to-face time within the episode, it did not lead to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character being able to save Hershel. That is still the top priority of this particular season, and we hope that there is some sort of positive resolution when it comes to this over time … even if we recognize that nothing within this world is altogether guaranteed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next The Walking Dead: Dead City episode

What did you think overall about the events of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







