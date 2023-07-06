Outlander season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Everything to know

As some of you may know at this point, Outlander season 7 episode 4 is going to be arriving on Starz in just under 24 hours. So what can you expect to see from start to finish here?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is the significance of this story. “A Most Uncomfortable Woman” was originally meant to mark the send of season 6 before things changed around. Now, this is still going to be a huge hour of television, but one that exists within a larger overall narrative.

The #1 story entering episode 4 is clearly what is going to happen with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian as the three of them try to embark on their journey to Scotland … with the operative word there being “try.” The truth here is still that there are no guarantees that we are going to see any of them actually leave, given the threat of war exists all around them. This may just not be the right time, even though for Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s characters, it may seem like the perfect time given that the Big House just burned and they did just say goodbye to Roger and Bree.

In speaking of Roger and Bree, the thing that we are the most curious about at the moment is tied to Lallybroch. It looked at the end of episode 3 that we could potentially see the two buying the property — will that actually happen? It would be a great way to tie these two stories together, wouldn’t it?

Also, remember that they also still have a trove of letters that they can read at whatever point they want — which could also be a real measure of patience, since it would be so easy to just tear through all of these almost immediately.

