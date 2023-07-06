Mayans MC season 5 episode 8: The end of the Broken Saints?

For most of Mayans MC season 5, we have wondered what the endgame for the Broken Saints was going to be in this story. Do we now have our answer? Well, if so, let’s just say that this is not a particularly happy one.

We know that for at least some part of this season, EZ was hoping to use them in order to further his own goals. The Saints may have had a very specific way of life, but they actually were trying to do good at the end of the day. It’s what makes it all the more painful that they were caught in the brutal war between the Mayans and the Sons. Their compound was in flames at the end of the episode and while it doesn’t seem that they are all dead, it is fair to presume that at least some of them are.

It goes without saying, but this fire is going to accelerate the timeline of the war even more than it already was, and it wasn’t exactly like everyone was just sitting back in the first place. We tend to think that things are going to get super-crazy and as a result of that, you better be prepared.

So does this death actually mean the end of a potential Broken Saints spin-off? Crazy as it may seem, we don’t necessarily think so! Instead, we just think that a group could be rebuilt, or this would just allow a new producer to come on board and cast some more people.

Granted, there’s never been confirmation that such a series is even happening — it just makes sense given what we just saw and also the way in which some of these series tend to be told.

