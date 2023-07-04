Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 run time: Something epic?

We should start off this Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 piece by saying something simple: We’re prepared for almost anything. After all, we just lost multiple major characters on this past installment, and we tend to think that executive producer / co-creator Elgin James has his eye on a brutal showdown between the title MC and the Sons.

So how deep of a story are we going to get here? If there’s one thing we know about this show, it is that they barely ever wrap up after just an hour. We’ve already seen multiple installments this year that are around the 90-minute mark.

When it comes to Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 (titled “Her Blacks Crackle and Drag”) we are gearing up for a story around an hour and fifteen minutes long, commercials included. There are three episodes to go before the series is over and in a lot of ways, we tend to think the craziest stuff could still be ahead. There’s a chance that we do see some more characters get killed off, hard as that is to swallow, or that there are some major changes to leadership.

We do feel confident on some level that we are going to be seeing EZ Reyes make it to the finale, given that this is by and large his story. Every close to him, however, could be in real jeopardy.

The person we’d consider to be the x-factor at this particular point in time is Angel, mostly because he just lost Adelita and his family has been shattered more than it already was. How do you recover from that, and is the very notion of this even possible? We will certainly find out here in due time.

