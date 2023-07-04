Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: July hopes

Now that we are into the month of July, are we about to get some more news on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date? Are we at least a little bit closer to news?

Well, we should start here by noting this: We of course are excited to see what lies ahead here! We tend to think that we are getting to a pretty important chapter in Kanan’s life, one where Breeze could be around the corner and we could see the true origins of what would eventually become Ghost’s empire in the original show. However, we don’t think that we are going to see either Ghost or Tommy turning up here in the near future; remember that they are each a few years younger than Kanan, so there is no real point that comes in seeing them as kids here.

We wish that we could say there will be some more updates on the new season this month in some official capacity. However, that is probably not going to happen. Remember that the priority for the franchise right now is what’s happening in regards to Power Book IV: Force, and we know already that this show is currently slated to premiere when we get around to September 1. We don’t think you will see Raising Kanan premiere until after that so in other words, we will be waiting for a while.

If we’re lucky, we will at least get a premiere date while the Tommy spin-off is on the air; realistically, we could be waiting until either November or, potentially, early 2024 to see Kanan’s story resume.

Will it be worth the wait?

We sure hope so! After all, we do think that the first two seasons of this show have been the best we’ve seen from this franchise since the original show.

