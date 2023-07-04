Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023 start time and performers!

Tonight, you are going to see the return of a July 4 tradition in Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023. So when will it air — and, more importantly, where will it air? We’ve got everything you need to know within as you get prepared for what should be a really fun night of TV and performances.

First and foremost, we probably don’t need to tell you why some people out there are going to be favoring this special over seeing real fireworks in person — they’re loud, it’s really hot in certain parts of the country, and they can also be scary in certain environments. Here, you can see them from thousands of miles away! The special will be returning to NBC this year and is airing at its typical timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Just in case you are wondering who is going to be performing over the course of the night, we’ve gotten that courtesy of an NBC press release:

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

Meanwhile, the event will be hosted by Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall. We don’t anticipate anything happening in the special that’s going to completely shock or stun anyone — remember that this is meant for the whole family and is meant to be lighthearted fun. Still, this is by far the most popular program that airs in primetime on Independence Day. Otherwise, you are often stuck watching repeats of stuff elsewhere or hitting up your Netflix queue.

For those of you who are looking for America’s Got Talent instead, the talent competition is going to be off the air tonight. It will be coming back in a week to resume its season, so it is not like you are going to be dealing with a super-long break in the action.

