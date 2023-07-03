Heels season 2: Stephen Amell shares new key art

In a handful of weeks, we are finally going to have a chance to see the Heels season 2 premiere on Starz! We have waited a long time to check it out and moving forward, we certainly anticipate that there are going to be chances to see a lot of good stuff.

So what lies ahead this time around? Well, we know that the DWL is actually going to be entering this season in the best position they’ve been in quite some time. The South Georgia State Fair showcase was actually pretty successful, albeit totally unplanned with Jack and Ace Spade having a full-on fight in the ring. Crystal is now the holder of the title belt, and we tend to think that this is going to make for some interesting new dynamics behind the scenes.

If you head over to Stephen Amell’s official Twitter, you can see the new key art for the season. This is one that features the Spade brothers facing off front and center, and we do think it’s notable that Ace seems to be wearing normal clothes. His future in wrestling remains to be seen heading into this season, and we don’t think the producers are in all that much of a rush to give us some more clarity on that particular subject.

In general, we do think that family is going to be one of the biggest themes of the story to come, even if there is often a lot of other stuff wrapped around it. That shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise when you stop and think about it — wrestling has played a big role in Jack’s personal life for years. He’s been committed to the DWL as a means of preserving what he thinks is his family legacy.

However, are we ever going to reach a point of no return with this? Will it ever prove to be too much? These are things he needs to consider for now.

Related – Have you had a chance to see the full Heels season 2 trailer as of yet?

What do you most want to see at present heading into the Heels season 2 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







