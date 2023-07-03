The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: The end for Charity, Brayden?

In just a matter of hours you are going to see The Bachelorette episode 2 arrive on ABC — will it be the end for Charity and Brayden?

When you think back at what we saw on the premiere last week, it feels pretty clear to us that Brayden is the most controversial guy of the group. After all, he irked many of the guys (plus Charity’s brother) with the way that he was talking about kissing her. Yet, he still got the first impression rose! Charity may have been following her heart in that moment, but she probably did not realize how this one simple move was going to be putting an enormous target on his back. Now, we are at a point where a lot of the other men this season are going to want to see him sent packing, and could even speak up to her about it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some evidence of this in a new promo. Brayden is labeled as a guy who is there just for “spring break” and to have a good time. That doesn’t set well with her, but in another preview, he seems to charm her by saying that he is “crushing” on her.

In the end, we tend to think that this is one of those situations where Charity will have to figure a lot of things out for herself. Sure, she may hear a lot of the other guys when they suggest that Brayden is not the one for her, but she is the person who makes the final decision. She may be seeing something different than everyone else — this is why it may be hard sometimes to see things from the same perspective as the lead, who is in the moment and is not always privy to all the information.

Do we think that Charity will eventually send him home? Probably, but we doubt it is happening this year. It rarely is for those who get the first rose of the season.

