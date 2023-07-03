The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: How it stands out

For those who are not aware, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to be coming to AMC at some point later this fall. We know that Norman Reedus is going to get a pretty awesome showcase from start to finish here. Also, we tend to think there will be a chance to see some really interesting worldbuilding here.

Remember this for a moment — the show is set in Europe, and within it, Daryl will have a lot that he needs to figure out. What happened to get him there? Also, is there a way for him to get back home? Visually, this could be one of the cooler projects we’ve seen since the start of the franchise.

While Daryl Dixon is technically a spin-off and a continuation of the main show, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is going to just feature stories that originated over there. As a matter of fact, director and executive producer Greg Nicotero tells Entertainment Weekly that instead, you are going to dive head-first into something that looks and feels different:

“This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get … The goal isn’t just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world.”

More than likely, this means an opportunity to explore a new characters and different aspects of how people live within the zombie apocalypse. We tend tend to think that the more variety that we can see on something like this, the more we will be entertained. If we are going to have so many off-shoots and spin-offs, the priority should be finding a way to have a lot of them stand out from the pack.

