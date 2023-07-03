Is Stars on Mars new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 5 tease

Is Stars on Mars new tonight on Fox? We know that this show is both silly and ridiculous, but it has built its own little fan base. Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten a chance to know these celebrities and understand more of how they’re viewing this competition.

Do we wish that there was more strategy from everyone involved? Absolutely but at the end of the day, we just wish that the show was on the air tonight. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Due to the July 4 holiday, Fox is pressing pause and as a result of that, you’re going to be waiting until July 10 to see what’s next. That would be painful enough without the news that four new people are seemingly going to be joining the show. Now, the wait is straight-up insufferable.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Incoming message from Mission Control: four new celebronauts are about to land on Mars, but their supply craft has gone off course and crashed in the Martian desert. To make matters worse, it’s split in half, causing two nuclear canisters to break free. If the seven remaining crewmates don’t act quickly, the radiation will destroy their much-needed supplies and spread to the habitat, putting the mission in grave danger. Watch the stars rescue their four new celebronauts in the all-new “Resupply Mission” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-105) (TV-14 L)

Who is the likely winner?

Admittedly, it’s really hard to say with the tiny amount of information that we’ve got. However, most of our guesses point towards Ronda Rousey just based on her competitive prowess, plus also how attentive she is to the base. She’s also got a close bond with Marshawn Lynch, who would probably be sent out over her.

What do you think we’re going to see on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 when it airs?

