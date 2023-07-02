True Detective season 4 premiere date: Tied to The Idol finale?

When is True Detective season 4 going to be coming to HBO? This is a question a ton of people out there have and at the end of the day, rightfully so.

We probably don’t have to say this to a lot of people out there, but we are talking here about a series that has a dedicated audience, and one that has built up a great bit of buzz already for its latest chapter. What’s the reason for that? A part of it is the series’ legacy, along with of course the goodwill that it managed to garner following the creative resurrection that was season 3. Another part of it is tied to the presence of Jodie Foster. True Detective: Night Country (the official season 4 title) is set in Alaska, and it looks to have a rather different look and feel than we are used to seeing.

So given that the show is presumably coming this fall, why not reveal premiere date soon? To be specific, why not announce something prior to the finale for The Idol?

It goes without saying here, but we certainly think there is enough demand to do something like this. Also, there is also a precedent for major networks using the start / end of one show in order to promote another. It would give HBO a few months to further build up some hype! While we can’t confirm anything, we like to think there’s at least a chance; if you have Max, we suggest at least checking out the start of The Idol, just in case.

At present, we tend to think True Detective will be here either in late September or October. It is hard to imagine it coming on too much later than that, mostly because the hope here is to have as much of the series air as possible over the course of this calendar year. It’s probably the biggest show HBO has left for a while — remember that House of the Dragon is not going to come until next summer, while The Last of Us and Euphoria are probably going to be 2025 releases.

