True Detective season 4 premiere date: What we can project now

Following the premiere date announcement for Winning Time season 2 today, can we make a broader estimate for True Detective season 4? It certainly feels that way, at least based on what we’ve heard from HBO in the past.

Let’s start off here by issuing a reminder (or sharing the news, if you have not heard) that Winning Time is coming back in early August, seemingly on the other side of the first season of The Idol coming to a close. What does this mean for True Detective? Well, that’s rather simple. We know that HBO as a network does not like putting on multiple Sunday-night dramas at the same exact time. Meanwhile, they need to spread a lot of their shows out over the course of the rest of the year.

For the time being, it is our thinking that True Detective season 4 is going to premiere at some point either in late September (remember that Winning Time season 2 is only seven episodes long) or early October. That way, it has a chance to air entirely within this calendar year. The network has already noted that the new season is in fact coming in 2023, so that’s not something that you have to worry about at this particular moment.

We do think that HBO is really going to need this season to be an enormous hit for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that The Idol has already proven itself to be a critical flop (viewership is still coming in) and Winning Time is not the sort of show that is for everyone. They are going to need some sort of quality show to keep people subscribed.

Remember that some of their other big hits are still many months away. House of the Dragon is not expected for another year; meanwhile, The White Lotus and The Last of Us have not even started production.

Related – Be sure to get some more True Detective news and updates at this point

What are you most excited to see at this point moving into True Detective season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







