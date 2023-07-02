Outlander season 7 episode 4: The potential for a big cliffhanger

As a handful of you out there know, Outlander season 7 episode 4 is more than just your standard hour of TV. Once upon a time, this installment was meant to serve as the season 6 finale! We don’t get the sense that much was changed story-wise from that original plan and with that in mind, we tend to think that some particularly epic things are around the corner here.

So how epic? Let’s just say that the odds of a big cliffhanger at the end of the story are pretty much high … even if it is one that is resolved in just one week’s time.

As for what sort of cliffhanger we are potentially talking about here, that’s a rather complicated question to answer. After all, you can’t come up with something too crazy that is different from the books, mostly because no one in that audience would believe it. Meanwhile, you also want something that is going to hint at the story to come.

With all of this in mind, our personal feeling is that we’re going to see some sort of an ending here that really sets the table for the Revolutionary War, with maybe a few unexpected twists thrown in there. Maybe the writers will have decided that keeping Jamie, Claire, and Ian from going back to Scotland will be twist enough; of course, one of their lives could be thrown into some jeopardy. We know that a lot of season 7 has been promoted around the Revolution, so even if you’re not a book reader you can probably assume that even if there is a journey to Scotland, they probably won’t be there for that long. The bulk of the action at this point almost certainly has to be centered around what’s going on in America.

Is it possible that a big cliffhanger could be tied to Roger and Bree? Definitely, especially since you want to have them integrated still somehow into the rest of the story.

