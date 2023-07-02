Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Fair Chase’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7? Well if you like twists and turns, we can at least say it will be for you! The title here is “Fair Chase” and at the center of this one seems to be one thing above all else: Trust. Or, to be more specific, who it is that the title character can really trust. Are you able to have faith during difficult times? Can you trust someone who you know is 100% not on your side? Well, Joe may have to figure some of that out in order to get some of what he so desperately seeks.

To get a little more insight now on the future, all you have to do is check out the full Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Joe makes the hard decision to trust an enemy when the focus shifts to a new suspect. Marybeth uncovers the disturbing truth about the murdered men.

We know that we are inching closer to the end of the season, and as a result of that, we have to hope that we’re also inching closer to answers. We mean that especially when it comes to figuring out whether or not we’re going to be getting more episodes down the road. Paramount+ has both canceled and pulled a number of shows over the past few days, and of course this is the sort of stuff that makes us a little bit concerned. All things considered, how can it not? We want to still have faith in the future, but we recognize that in this world, nothing is even close to guaranteed when it comes to some of that.

For now, remember to keep watching and tell your friends. After that closing scene of episode 6 with Joe visiting a certain inmate, we do have a feeling that a lot of diehard fans are as hooked now as they’ve ever been with this story. Let’s just see where things go from here, shall we?

