Tough as Nails season 5 premiere spoilers: A Martin Short cameo?

For those who have not heard as of yet the Tough as Nails season 5 premiere is coming to CBS tomorrow night, and we now know of a big-name star who is set to appear (beyond, of course, Phil Keoghan).

So what in the world is Martin Short doing on this show? The Only Murders in the Building star is hardly who you would think of when you ponder over a competition all about physical strength and endurance out on job sites. However, the premiere is set around Hamilton, Ontario, which just so happens to be his hometown! Also, his father worked at a steel factory not too far from where the first challenge takes place. (You can watch the full preview featuring a video message from Short at TV Insider.)

For the first time, Tough as Nails has welcomed contestants from Canada to compete, which makes sense given that otherwise, it’d be somewhat of a bummer for them to be filming in the country! Below, you can see the synopsis for what lies ahead here:

“Tough Times Don’t Last but Tough People Do” and “First Dance” – Meet the 12 new crew members ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness on the new season of TOUGH AS NAILS. In the first individual challenge of the season, competitors will cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew, on the two-hour season premiere of TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If there is one big question we have about this show, it’s this: Why can’t the teams have new names? Is there really something so sacred about Dirty Hands and Savage Crew? It’d allow each season to have at least a little more individuality.

What do you most want to see on tomorrow’s Tough as Nails season 5 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other information on the future.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







