Reacher season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Reacher season 2 premiere date at some point in July?

If there is one thing that we should state first and foremost within this piece, it is the following: We know the demand that is out there! As a matter of fact, it is hard to not recognize said demand. This is an extremely popular show with a dedicated audience, and it has already been off the air for a lengthy period of time.

What is probably adding to this demand further is the fact that not only has season 2 been done in production for months now, but the series is already filming a season 3! The challenge now is waiting to see what the next chapter of the story for Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast will look like … as well as when Prime Video will reveal something.

Here is the good news — or, at the very least the good news that we can share at this particular moment. We would be somewhat shocked in the event that there wasn’t some sort of news on Reacher season 2 over the rest of the summer. Whether that is announced this month, though, remains to be seen. Given that the final season of Jack Ryan recently premiered, we do tend to think there is some value in using one action series in order to promote the other. Why not announce an October or November premiere date now? We’d be shocked if Reacher comes any earlier than this, mostly because the Amazon-owned service already has The Wheel of Time coming in September and they are already pretty set until then.

If we don’t get an official premiere date this month for season 2, at least we could get some other news. At this point, we are at least at an era where we are starting to get a little bit more optimistic as to what the future could hold.

What do you think we could learn about Reacher season 2 over the course of July?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

