Outlander season 7 episode 4: Roger, Bree, and Lallybroch?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Outlander season 7 episode 4, the storyline for Roger and Bree will get so much more interesting. After all, the two could end up buying Lallybroch! It goes without saying that this is a pivotal setting for the Fraser family, and them making this move would be even more connectivity between where they are in the 20th century and what is happening with Jamie and Claire 200 years before.

We will have to wait and see where things go with this story, but we can at least say a few things right now when it comes to what’s happening with the letters. Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin’s characters are now in possession of all sorts of letters from her parents from centuries before, and this is a way to understand further everything that happened to them. Bree already knows that the matches she created actually saved Jamie and Claire from dying in a fire later on … mostly because things shifted when it comes to history.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Skelton had to say about how her character will be informed by reading some of these over time:

“The more [Bree] reads the letters, to live the life through them — it’s a rebirth of her parents … It’s wonderful because it feels like a parallel timeline as well. It’s not like you lose a parent and read their diary; it feels like these letters are coming in tandem rather [than from] the grave. It’s really emotional to Bree.”

It does remain to be seen on the show whether or not Roger and Bree will ever go back to the past, but they have a pretty big deterrent right now in doing so: Mandy, and making sure that she is okay. This seems to be a twist that will stick, at least for a while. As a result of that, they have to find a way to live their lives in a totally-different era, which can be both nerve-wracking and also exciting.

Related – Get our thoughts on the latest Outlander season 7 episode 4 promo

What do you think will happen to Roger and Bree moving into Outlander season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







