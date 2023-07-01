Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Where things stand this July

What can we hope for at present when it comes to a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date over the course of July? Are we on the cusp of getting some more news?

We should start by noting that we understand fully the reason for these questions, and the same goes for the desire to get more of the show. Why wouldn’t you want that? We know that the Sylvester Stallone series is such a great source of drama, and there is almost certainly going to be some big surprises over the course of the next batch of episodes. Just think about what happened with Dwight at the end of the season 1 finale; there’s no way the character is going to be locked up, right?

For the time being, everything remains up in the air. Unfortunately, we’re not altogether sure that this is going to change over the course of this month. After all, just look at the evidence. Or, to be more specific, the lack thereof. There are no indications that the writers’ strike is about to end and until that happens, there is no way for Tulsa King scripts to be written, let alone filming actually kick off. This is one of those situations where there are a number of boxes that have to be slowly checked off and a good bit of patience is ultimately required with that very thing in mind.

Even once the strike is over, there are other things that this show needs to do in order to get back to work. One of the big ones is hire a new showrunner. After that, the filming dates have to be solidified.

If there is anything to hope for in July, it is that the strike reaches a conclusion. For everything after that, let’s just say that some more patience should probably be required. Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, let’s hope that this proves to be the case. The earliest we’d expect Tulsa King back right now is the spring of 2024, and it could be later than that.

When do you think we could actually see Tulsa King season 2 premiere on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







