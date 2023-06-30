The Afterparty season 2: Who killed the groom? New mystery

As we get prepared for the arrival of The Afterparty season 2 on Apple TV+ in mere weeks, we have a new mystery to discuss.

So what’s at the center of this one? Let’s go ahead and make that clear — it is tied to who killed the groom at a pretty important wedding — one that has pretty significant ties to both Zoe and Aniq. This is how Danner is brought back in, and we know that the format here is going to be relatively similar to what we saw the first time around. Why change what worked so well? It’s also a chance to see the show get weird and super-creative when it comes to the format.

Of course, telling a mystery story like this is inherently risky, mostly because so much of it is predicated on a pretty simple thing: Keeping the identity of the killer under wraps. That’s not something that is easy to pull off! They did a good job in the first season, and we don’t even want to say who that is here just in case you haven’t watched!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Sam Richardson (who plays Aniq) had to say about how everything keeps things quiet:

It’s really an honor system and everybody who is working on it cares so much about it. The whodunnit is such a big, important part of the show, so if anybody reveals that, it dips into all of the work that we’ve all been doing so I think they really just trust everyone not to spill the beans…

In the end, the murderer of the groom should be a total jaw-dropper, but also something that makes sense after the fact. This can be a delicate balance but at the end, it can be incredibly satisfying.

