The Boys season 4 premiere date: Show EP offers an update!

Even though The Boys season 4 is still pretty far away from premiering, isn’t it nice to get updates whenever possible? We tend to think so, and that is what we are happily here to do today.

First things foremost, let’s remind you of what has already happened — production for this new season wrapped up months ago in Ontario. At this point, things have shifted over to other parts of the process … but even those are delayed now due to the writers’ strike. Remember that writing can continue even after production, especially for things like ADR sessions that do require some rewrites here and there. Also, it is hard for showrunners to just do the non-writing portions of their jobs — everything comes back to writing!

In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke here made it fairly clear exactly where things stand at present:

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!

Here is where we remind you that the studios have already been dragging their feet on this for almost two months, and we haven’t even heard that much as of yet when it comes to good-faith negotiations on their part. We hope that it will be resolved next month, but even that is no guaranteed. As of right now, the earliest we could imagine The Boys season 4 coming out is spring or summer 2024 based on how much work still needs to be done, but it easily could end up being later than that.

Do we think that it will be worth the wait? Absolutely. Just remember that this is one of the most insanely creative and enjoyable shows out there, and we hardly anticipate that changing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

