Is Carla Baratta leaving Mayans MC, and is Adelita dead?

Is Carla Baratta leaving Mayans MC prior to the series finale? Have we officially reached the end of the story for Adelita?

It is hard to know just how to process all of our emotions here, mostly due to the fact that we’re talking here about someone who, on so many levels, is iconic within this world. The rebel leader was so much more than that. Remember that she was the mother of Angel’s child Maverick, and also was tasked with killing EZ not that long ago.

However, she’s not going to have an opportunity to fulfill that mission now, as her past ties with the cartel are what led to her undoing. Luisa tried to justify her actions by saying that everything that she did was a part of greater purpose, and that she was still operating with the rebels in mind. Let’s just say that this explanation was not exactly bought by everyone else. Her death came about following a series of stabbings courtesy of Mini, and it happened in an incredibly brutal way.

With her gone, just about everything else is going to change within the world of the series. Take, for starters, the fact that you are going to see Angel’s entire family devastated, and his perspective on the world is almost sure to change, and fast. EZ manages to live a little while longer, but there is no real guarantee here that he’s going to continue to live for good. Just remember for a moment here that so many other people out there want him dead.

Also, remember for a moment that EZ is already started to shift the club in new directions, including making a new deal to control the pipeline, both beyond Charming and then also to Arizona.

Now, let’s just say goodbye to Baratta, who did a great job as this complicated character for such a long period of time.

(Photo: FX.)

