Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 spoilers: It’s far more personal

What lies ahead moving into Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3? Well things are about to be even more crazy within the world of the Disney+ show.

After all, just remember for a moment the way in which episode 2 ended! We imagined going into the show that there would be some big surprises, and we certainly got one in learning that Nick Fury has a wife. What happens from here? Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of this character moving forward. Think of it like this — the metaphorical floodgates are now open when it comes to the other reveals that could come out.

Beyond Fury himself, we anticipate that there is going to be a lot of big stuff when it comes to Talos. After all, he has been established as one of the most important characters and a real focal point for conflict. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change now.

The bad news, for those unaware at present, is that we are almost at the halfway point of the show already! There are only 6 episodes within this season, so there is a certain expectation that we are going to be moving from one big reveal to the next in a fairly short period of time. Honestly, that’s just the way that this show has to work, and they desperately need to keep things exciting.

Remember here that in general, the MCU has been in somewhat of a slump save for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This show is perhaps more important than we even would have imagined back when it was first given the green light.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2

Where do you think we are going to see the story go entering Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 on Disney+?

Be sure to sound off right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get other updates all about the long-term future of the series.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







