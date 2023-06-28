Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2: Does Nick Fury have a wife?

We anticipated that there were going to be some big moments throughout Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2, but 100% we did not anticipate that ending. How could we? After all, learning that Nick Fury actually has a wife is the sort of jaw-dropping, universe-busting reveal the show needs to keep us on our toes.

Of course, what makes this all the more fascinating is the fact that she is actually a Skrull. Learning this will suddenly put the conflict front and center in a different way than we have previously seen on the series. Absolutely, we are curious to see where things go as a result of all of this, let alone how much danger Fury could really be in.

Over the course of the past few years within the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson’s character has been largely off the grid and separate from a lot of the action. However, this Skrull conflict has him out of retirement and all of a sudden, front and center in a lot of the action. Figuring out where to go from here is going to be more fascinating than ever before. The show’s title is what it is for a reason: If you suddenly make the conflict as public as possible, is anything quite a secret anymore? He has to examine and figure out what he wants to do with the Skrull situation, and there’s also the reality that not all of these characters are the same in the first place.

In giving Fury a wife, what the producers have at least done is given the character more skin in the game. It is far too early to really say where everything is going to go here, but let’s just go ahead and note that we’re more excited to find out than we have been to date.

(Photo: Disney+.)

