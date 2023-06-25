Secret Invasion season 1: Cobie Smulders on multiverse future

We’re one episode into Secret Invasion season 1 and yet already, our mind is brimming with all sorts of possibilities about the present and future.

Of course a part of us remains understandably devastated over the fact that Maria Hill is now dead. Losing this character so early feels like a real shot to the heart, especially since we’ve waited for so long to see her have a major role in an MCU project like this. However, there’s also that part of us that feels like there’s still that chance she’ll be revived or brought back from some other world. That can still happen … right?

Well, if it does, we doubt that it’s going to be anytime soon, especially not in Secret Invasion. After all, bringing another iteration of Cobie Smulders back in a couple of episodes would completely take away from the drama that we’ve seen so far. We tend to think that instead, this is a concept for a few years down the road.

We don’t think that this will come as a surprise, but Smulders herself is open to coming back as the character, provided that the opportunity presents itself. Just check out what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

That’s sort of for them to decide [what my future holds]. I will always answer the call, but I have no idea what they have planned for future productions. But I guess anything’s possible in the multiverse.

For at least Secret Invasion episode 2, our feeling is that it will be based around what Nick Fury does following the death of one of his closest confidantes, and this will be something that spirals and creates even more drama through the rest of the season.

