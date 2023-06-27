The Bear season 2 ratings make season 3 renewal inevitable

For everyone out there hoping to get news on The Bear season 3 soon, let’s just say a renewal is almost certainly happening. The only mystery as of right now is whether or not we’re going to get an announcement over the next few weeks.

In a statement today, FX announced that the season 2 premiere is, at least with the first four days of viewing factored in, the most-successful Hulu launch for any of their shows. It is also up a good 70% over the performance of the first season in that timespan.

It is thanks to this statement that we can better understand why FX wanted all episodes to stream at the same time — they wanted to be able to come back and boast about the ratings after the fact. Also, we tend to think that they could really take command of a certain amount of the market during a slower time in TV. Mission accomplished?

The success of The Bear to us is really a combination of a few different things. You have a stellar cast first and foremost led by Jeremy Allen White, who somehow still feels like a fresh lead despite being on Shameless for so many years. Also, you have a wonderful group of people around him and a voice that feels really creative. While the series is billed as a comedy, there’s a lot of flexibility in terms of what show it wants to be week in and week out. We’re sure that this will be the case in another season also.

If there is a reason why it could take a while for renewal news to come out, it is due to the writers’ strike. Let’s just hope that is resolved soon, and that the members of the WGA get everything that they are asking for.

What did you think about The Bear season 2, and do you think that a season 3 is coming soon?

(Photo: FX.)

