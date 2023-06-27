Power Book II: Ghost season 4 filming: Where things stand

Are you ready to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 arrive on Starz? Well, we certainly are … but you’re going to be waiting a while.

So where do things stand here? Well, we should note here that production is ongoing, and we got more evidence of that courtesy of Michael Rainey Jr.’s official Instagram page. Work has been going on behind the scenes for the past several weeks now and with that in mind, we’re waiting to see what the future holds when it comes to both the story and premiere date.

When it comes to story, first and foremost, we should not here that much of season 4 could revolve around Tariq and Brayden on the run. Just think about where the third season of the show ended. These two characters don’t have a lot of friends right now, and they’ve also done enough stuff at this point that it’s hard know if they will ever have more friends again moving forward. We’re anticipating, at least at the moment, a season that looks and feels a little bit different than anything that we have had a chance to see so far.

As for a possible premiere date, let’s just say that it’s almost certainly not coming back until next spring. Think, for starters, about how long it takes to film a show like this. Then, you’ve got post-production, and you also have to add to this the fact that Starz has been dragging their feet when it comes to airing a lot of the different shows that they have already wrapped up.

Hey, remember here that Power Book IV: Force season 2 wrapped production several months ago and yet, we are waiting until September 1 in order to see it.

