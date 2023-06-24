Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: Reveal expectations

We think that it is pretty well-known at this point that we are going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz at some point — really, it is just a matter of when.

So what can we hope for at present? Well, we know that there’s been a lot of work done already on the show’s future, though there have been interruptions here and there due to the writers’ strike. The major question that is both out there and worth wondering is how this, coupled with Starz’s long breaks between seasons, will impact when we get the show back, let alone when a date is actually revealed here.

Well, first and foremost, we should really point out the fact that we’re still a long way away from getting any confirmation about what’s coming. You’re not going to get a start date until at least the end of the year, if not longer. A lot of shows at the aforementioned network are now coming back 15-18 months after the most-recent season, so don’t be shocked if Power Book II: Ghost does not officially arrive until we get around to the summer or fall of next year. That means that a date probably won’t be announced until the premiere.

For even more insight as to how long this wait is going to be, remember that we’re not even getting Power Book IV: Force until September 1. There also is another season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming some point after that, whether it be December or early 2024. We doubt we will get it sooner than that.

Do we think that there’s great stuff worth waiting for with Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast? Sure, but we also still are going to need to wait.

