Riverdale season 7: Series finale wraps filming

For everyone who works on Riverdale, it feels pretty clear that this is an emotional time. After all, filming has now completed on the series finale and now, we must endure a long wait to see the final episodes later this summer.

There are already a number of tributes to the show online; take, for example, the one that Camila Mendes (Veronica) posted on her Instagram:

“that’s a wrap on veronica … there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

We are really curious to see what the long-term legacy of this show is going to be. After all, it does have an incredibly distinction of being on for as long as it has, and that’s the sort of thing that most other programs out there dream of doing. It also managed to bring Archie characters in the screen in a way that was real and far more substantial than anyone could have predicted.

Are there critics out there who have said it went on longer than it should? Sure, and we’ve seen that social-media reaction online. Yet, there are plenty of others who have followed the series the whole way through, and we do think it has afforded everyone involved here the chance to do some other really creative and exciting things. We’re excited for whatever the future is going to hold for many of them.

Related – Get more news now entering the next new Riverdale episode

What do you think we are going to see on the Riverdale series finale when it airs?

Go ahead and share some more expectations for what lies ahead below! Once you do, remember to come back — there are even more updates on the way.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







