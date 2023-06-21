Riverdale season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Hiram Lodge returns

As you prepare to see Riverdale season 7 episode 13 on The CW next week, there are a few different things worth thinking about. There is going to be more 1950’s drama, including some subject matter that was rather prominent during that era on a political level.

Of course, for a lot of people out there the top story is going to be the return of Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge. His appearance here is a chance to bring forward a lot of drama much like we saw in the show’s original timeline — are you prepared for that?

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

HIRAM LODGE (MARK CONSUELOS) ARRIVES IN RIVERDALE / MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS – Panic ensues after Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (guest star Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist. Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) father Clifford (guest star Barclay Hope) forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens. Meanwhile, Hiram’s (guest star Mark Consuelos) surprise arrival to town is quickly met with suspicion by Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) devises a plan to get around a boycott of comic books. Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#713). Original airdate 6/28/2023.

At this point in the season…

We don’t think that you have to worry about a lack of twists the rest of the way. Based on where we are right now, we tend to think that things are only going to get so much crazier and honestly, we couldn’t be more thrilled for that. This show needs to amp up the drama in order to live up to what we consider to be its own season 1 legacy.

What are you most excited to see moving into Riverdale season 7 episode 13 on The CW next week?

What do you think we are going to be seeing for Hiram Lodge in this era of the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news.

