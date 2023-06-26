The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser: A new journey

As we prepare ourselves for the launch of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 later this year, we hope you are ready for something new. This is not the same world that you’ve seen with Norman Reedus’ character in the past. There are new obstacles, and certainly further twists and turns. This is all a part of the fun, but also introduces some new mysteries.

Take, for starters, the idea of where Daryl even is! A new teaser has surfaced via Entertainment Weekly, and in this one you see the character washing ashore in a seaside town. It is fair to guess he’s in Europe given that this is where Reedus has been filming, but we need a lot of info to fill in the cracks … and it may be some time before we get more of it.

For now, we can at least share some more of what Reedus had to say to Entertainment Weekly about the events of the teaser:

“His journey was a long one … Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it’s bigger, it’s deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier.”

Of course, what makes all of this even more interesting is that he’s just one guy who has a pretty particular worldview. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon may be the show’s version of a fish out of water story, but with elevated stakes, a whole lot of danger, and of course walkers. What would this story be without them?

