BET Awards 2023 start time, network, and lineup of performers

Are you ready for the 2023 BET Awards to be here? In just a matter of hours, you are going to see the awards show arrive with what could be one of the biggest, most exciting celebrations of the year. This time around, the network is looking to specifically celebrate hip-hop with some of the biggest artists from the past five decades.

Of course, the show itself is starting on BET at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you are going to see some familiar faces alongside a number of surprises and a whole lot more. Just check out what the network had to say in a press release:

Starting from the beginning, Culture’s Biggest Night will be a Non-stop Hip Hop Party celebrating 50 years of the genre throughout the LIVE telecast. From West Coast to East Coast, Trap to Bounce, Afro Beats, and Dance Hall, the culture’s finest are set to deliver a full range of Hip Hop favorites, including 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. Also joining the party are “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla, plus hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert, with more performers soon to be announced.

For those who didn’t know, the featured guest of the night is the iconic Busta Rhymes, who is going to be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. In a statement, BET CEO Scott Mills had the following to say about that:

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy … We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

We do hope that this is a fun, nostalgic, and really memorable night — over the years, we would say that the BET Awards has managed to give us some of the most memorable performances that we’ve seen anywhere on TV.

